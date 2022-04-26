0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 06:43

Ukraine War Should Not Overshadow Crisis in Afghanistan: Iranian President

Story Code : 991115
In comments after receiving the credentials of Latvia’s new ambassador to Tehran, the Iranian president said the world is facing serious problems in the international arena at present, such as the aggression against Afghanistan and Palestine.

The Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any measure that would lead to unilateralism and war in the world, Raisi added, noting, “The war and conflict in Ukraine should not prevent sufficient attention to the crisis in Afghanistan, the problems of its people, and the large population of its displaced persons.”

He also took a swipe at the US and NATO for wreaking havoc on Afghanistan and upsetting regional security.

In another meeting with the new ambassador of Montenegro to Iran, held on Monday, the Iranian president described the previous wars in the Balkans as a bitter experience for that region and the world.

“War is by no means a favorable incident. The Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy has always been supporting peace, stability and progress, and opposing war,” Raisi underlined.

The Iranian president also received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Estonia, Nepal, and Armenia in separate meetings.
