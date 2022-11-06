0
Sunday 6 November 2022 - 08:50

Al-Khalifa: Bahrain to Continue to Advance Ties with Israeli Regime

The diplomatic adviser to Bahrain’s King, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said on Saturday “We have an agreement with Israel, part of the Abraham Accords, and we will stick to our agreement and we expect it to continue in the same line and continue building our partnership together.”

“We would like to make sure that we don’t have to reach a day that we will face some deterioration of security in the region of any sort,” said Sheikh Khalid, whose country is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Netanyahu won elections last week while standing charges on corruption and political dysfunction.

The elections, which kicked off on Tuesday, are the fifth attempt by Israel in only four years to end a paralyzing political stalemate in Tel Aviv, amid deep political divisions among the regime’s political parties.

Under Netanyahu’s cabinet in 2020, the Israeli regime normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Bahrain’s main opposition group al-Wefaq and the kingdom’s top Cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim have repeatedly condemned the normalization move made by the al-Khalifa dynasty.

Netanyahu signed agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani during an official ceremony hosted by former US President Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020.

Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year and inked similar US-brokered normalization deals with the occupying regime.
