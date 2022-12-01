0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 03:25

Stop Arming Kiev Otherwise No Talks: Diplomat Warns US on Arms Control Dialogue

Story Code : 1027816
Stop Arming Kiev Otherwise No Talks: Diplomat Warns US on Arms Control Dialogue
“The United States is planning to send more weapons to the region of the conflict in which Russia has been involved. So, they will keep supplying all those arms and goad the Kiev regime into committing more bloodshed, while allocating funds for extremist activities conducted under the authority of individuals on Bankovaya Streat (where the Ukrainian presidential office is located – TASS) who are far from being rational people, while we sit down to discuss mutual security issues with them, including those in their interests?” she mused.
 
According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow highly appreciates the New START Treaty which she said meets the mutual interests of Russia and the US, but appropriate conditions must be in place to discuss it, she insisted.
 
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its decision to postpone a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the Russia-US New START Treaty originally scheduled to take place in Cairo on November 29 – December 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
30 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq's Central Government Should Extend its Authority to Insecure Areas
30 November 2022
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
29 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022