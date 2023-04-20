0
Thursday 20 April 2023 - 21:32

New Scandal Stigmatizes Israeli Occupation Army: Ordering Hanibaal Directive to Prevent Capture on Gaza Border

Story Code : 1053610
New Scandal Stigmatizes Israeli Occupation Army: Ordering Hanibaal Directive to Prevent Capture on Gaza Border
The Zionist report indicated that the occupation military units in the scene of the operation, which left four of Zionist soldiers dead, fell in the trap of chaos because the Palestinian resistance fighters wore the Israeli military uniform.

The report added that the Israeli occupation army concealed the fact that it ordered the combat units in the scene to implement the Hanibaal directive, which allows them to open fire heavily to prevent any case of capture even if this leads to the killing of Zionist soldiers.

Soldiers and officers told the Israeli channel that they were ordered to open fire in order to prevent the Palestinian resistance fighters from capturing any of occupation military’s troops.

It is worth noting that the Zionist occupation army alleged that the dead Zionist soldiers were killed by the Palestinian gunfire and that it ordered Hanibaal directive in order to prevent the Palestinian resistance fighters from capturing their bodies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Former UN Inspector Confident Russia Will Not Use Nukes in Ukraine
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
Hezbollah Official Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Ties A ‘Courageous Decision’
20 April 2023
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
US Announces Additional $325 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine
20 April 2023
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
Worried from Saudi, Iranian Deal Netanyahu: ME’s Problems Emanate from Iran
20 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemy Seeking to Polarize Iranian Nation
19 April 2023
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
Mexican President Accuses Pentagon of Spying After WP Report
19 April 2023
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
UN Concerned About American Spying on Its Chief
19 April 2023
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
Palestinian Prisoner’s Day: How I Survived A Decade in ‘Israeli’ Prison
By Ameer Makhoul
19 April 2023
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
Raisi Warns of Destroying Haifa, Tel Aviv in Case of Attack on Iran
18 April 2023
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
UN Chief: Sudan Humanitarian Situation “Catastrophic”
18 April 2023
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
Bloomberg: US to Sell Taiwan Anti-Ship Missiles
18 April 2023
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
Indonesian Hackers Target Several ‘Israeli’ Websites, Including ’Foreign Ministry’
18 April 2023
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
US Treasury Secretary: Sanctions Threaten Dollar’s Dominance
17 April 2023