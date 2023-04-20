New Scandal Stigmatizes Israeli Occupation Army: Ordering Hanibaal Directive to Prevent Capture on Gaza Border

Islam Times - The Israeli Channel 12 revealed what it described as a breath-holding fact concealed by the Zionist occupation forces pertaining the Palestinian resistance attempt to capture alive Israeli soldiers in the two Sderot and Nir Am on Gaza border in 2014.

The Zionist report indicated that the occupation military units in the scene of the operation, which left four of Zionist soldiers dead, fell in the trap of chaos because the Palestinian resistance fighters wore the Israeli military uniform.The report added that the Israeli occupation army concealed the fact that it ordered the combat units in the scene to implement the Hanibaal directive, which allows them to open fire heavily to prevent any case of capture even if this leads to the killing of Zionist soldiers.Soldiers and officers told the Israeli channel that they were ordered to open fire in order to prevent the Palestinian resistance fighters from capturing any of occupation military’s troops.It is worth noting that the Zionist occupation army alleged that the dead Zionist soldiers were killed by the Palestinian gunfire and that it ordered Hanibaal directive in order to prevent the Palestinian resistance fighters from capturing their bodies.