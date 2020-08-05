0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 01:33

Lebanese PM Diab: Those Responsible for Beirut Port Blasts Will Pay Price

Story Code : 878413
Lebanese PM Diab: Those Responsible for Beirut Port Blasts Will Pay Price
In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night, Diab offered condolences to Lebanese citizens over the explosions at a “dangerous” warehouse in Beirut Port area.

“I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability. … Those responsible will pay the price,” the premier said.

“Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations”.

He also called on ‘friendly countries’ to help after blasts.

Earlier before his address, Diab inspected the area of the blasts, as he announced Wednesday a national day of mourning.
Comment


Featured Stories
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020