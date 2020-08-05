Lebanese PM Diab: Those Responsible for Beirut Port Blasts Will Pay Price

Islam Times - Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed that those responsible for the two huge blasts at Beirut Port on Tuesday will be held accountable.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night, Diab offered condolences to Lebanese citizens over the explosions at a “dangerous” warehouse in Beirut Port area.“I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability. … Those responsible will pay the price,” the premier said.“Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations”.He also called on ‘friendly countries’ to help after blasts.Earlier before his address, Diab inspected the area of the blasts, as he announced Wednesday a national day of mourning.