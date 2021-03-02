0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 03:25

Jordan, PA Accuse “Israeli” Extremists of Storming Haram Al-Sharif

Story Code : 919133
Jordan, PA Accuse “Israeli” Extremists of Storming Haram Al-Sharif
The Jordanian foreign ministry, in a statement released on Sunday, described the visits as “an incursion by extremists into the mosque’s premises.”

The visits are carried out under police protection and do not include entry into any of the two mosques at the compound.

“The [Jewish] extremists’ raids, under the protection of the ‘Israeli’ police, are a flagrant violation of the existing legal and historic status, international law and ‘Israel's’ obligations,” the ministry said.

It said that the entire al-Aqsa Mosque area “is a place of worship for Muslims, and the [Jordanian-controlled] Islamic Wakf [Trust] was the only party entitled to manage the site.”

The Jordanian statement called on the “Israeli” authorities “to stop the violations and respect the legal and historic status quo.”

It further called on the international community to pressure the “Israeli” entity “to stop the ongoing violations and provocations at al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The Islamic Wakf Department in east al-Quds [Jerusalem] said in a separate statement that “230 Jewish extremists stormed the mosque [on Sunday], conducted tours, and practiced public Talmudic rituals and prayers inside its yards.”

It condemned Jewish extremists for making “provocative tours” near the entrances to the Haram Al-Sharif. The Islamic Wakf Department accused the “Israeli” police of turning al-Aqsa Mosque compound into a “military barracks to protect Jewish extremists invading the mosque.” It too said that the entity was seeking to alter the “long-standing religious, historical and legal status of the mosque.”

On Monday, the PA also denounced the “invasions” by “Israelis” into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. In a statement, the PA’s official news agency described the visits as “provocative tours” and said that “Israeli” settlers performed religious rituals at the eastern section of the compound.
Related Stories
Jordan valley under Israeli threat
Islam Times - Fasayil al-Wusta, one of many impoverished Palestinian communities across the Jordan valley has found itself an ally. For generations this semi nomadic community has been ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021