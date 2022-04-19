Jordanian MPs urge govt. to kick out Israeli ambassador amid al-Aqsa violations

Islam Times - Jordanian lawmakers have called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in response to “ongoing Israel aggression” and violations at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

In a memorandum submitted to the government on Monday, at least 87 members of parliament in the 130-seat assembly endorsed the demand.“The parliament recommended the government recall the Jordanian ambassador from Israel and expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman to confront the ongoing Israeli aggression at holy sites in occupied al-Quds.”The memo also called on the government to address the UN Security Council about “stopping Israeli violations and protecting the Palestinian people.”Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said Amman will summon the Israeli charge d’affaires “to deliver the kingdom's firm message of condemnation of the Israeli actions at al-Aqsa Mosque.” Safadi told parliament Ambassador Amir Weisbord was summoned, but “he was not in Amman.”Senior Jordanian officials, whose country serves as the custodian of the al-Aqsa Mosque, held the Tel Aviv regime responsible for such provocations.Jordan is the only Arab country apart from Egypt to have a peace deal with Israel. But the treaty is overwhelmingly opposed by Jordanians, more than half of whom are of Palestinian origin.The Israeli regime has stepped up its deadly acts of aggression across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of Ramadan.The most recent episode of violence began at dawn on Friday, when the occupying forces raided the mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, firing sound bombs and rubber bullets at the worshipers randomly. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRSC) reported that over 150 fasting Palestinians had been transferred to hospitals.The Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) called on the United Nations experts and rapporteurs to hold the regime to account for its extrajudicial killings of Palestinians across the occupied territories, which have left 41 people dead since the beginning of the current year.