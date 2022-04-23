0
Saturday 23 April 2022 - 00:17

Japan Explains Reason for Not Quitting Russian Energy

Story Code : 990569
Japan Explains Reason for Not Quitting Russian Energy
“We are concerned that if Japan withdraws from the project and the concessions are acquired by Russia or a third country, it could further boost resource prices and benefit Russia, which will not result in effective sanctions,” Japan’s Economy, Industry and Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

The Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and Sakhalin-2, one of the biggest integrated oil and liquefied natural gas [LNG] projects in the world, located off the Coast of Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East, comprise both offshore and onshore facilities. Sakhalin-2 is operated by a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom [50%], UK-based Shell [27.5%], and Japan’s Mitsui [12.5%] and Mitsubishi [10%].

Hagiuda’s comments follow a report on Thursday in the British media that Shell is in talks with Chinese state-run oil companies to sell its stake in the Sakhalin-2 project amid Western sanctions against Moscow.

Several multinational energy companies including ExxonMobil, BP and Total have quit projects in Russia since February.

Although Tokyo has joined Western sanctions against Moscow, it said last week that it intends to continue to hold its concessions in Sakhalin.
Tagged
Japan Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
22 April 2022
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
22 April 2022
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
22 April 2022
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
21 April 2022
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
21 April 2022
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
21 April 2022
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
21 April 2022
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into 'black hole': CNN
21 April 2022
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
21 April 2022
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
21 April 2022
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
21 April 2022
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
20 April 2022