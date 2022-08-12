Turkish FM Says He Met with Syrian Counterpart in Belgrade

Islam Times - Turkish foreign minister said Thursday that he had a brief conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad at the non-aligned movement meeting in October in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks while addressing reporters on the last day of the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Turkey’s capital Ankara. He said Sweden and Finland are yet to deliver their commitments arising from the trilateral memorandum signed at the NATO summit in Madrid in June, adding that they haven’t taken any solid steps on Turkey’s requests on extradition of terrorists yet, Anadolu Agnecy reported.The top Turkish diplomat described the remarks by Swedish and Finnish authorities on their promises as “well intentioned,” and reiterated Turkey’s desire to see concrete steps from the two countries.As the process for the normalization of ties between Turkey and Armenia is underway, Cavusoglu said Ankara is doing everything in this process very openly and transparently.The top Turkish diplomat said he had a brief chat with Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian government’s foreign minister, at the non-aligned movement meeting in October in Serbia’s capital Belgrade, where he also talked with other ministers at the meeting.Further on Syria, he said that there must be a strong administration in Syria to prevent any division of the country.“The will that can dominate every corner of its lands can only be achieved through unity and solidarity.”