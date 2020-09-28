0
Monday 28 September 2020 - 05:27

After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties

Story Code : 888835
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
Macron held the Lebanese officials responsible for the failure of his initiative, adding that, however, imposing sanctions on them would not be fruitful.

The French President stressed that the former premier Saad Hariri mistakenly set the sectarian criteria for selecting the ministers, blaming, on the other hand, Hezbollah and Amal Movement for hindering the governmental process.

Hezbollah cannot be fighting ‘Israel’ and the terrorist groups while assuming his political responsibilities in Lebanon, Macron said.

The French President considered that the French initiative will continue, adding that he will reevaluate the situation in Lebanon after six weeks.

The French initiative had endorsed Mustafa Adib to create a new government in Lebanon; however, he failed to carry out this mission due to his insistence on ignoring the parliamentary blocs’ opinion pertaining the cabinet line-up.

According to the Constitution, the finance portfolio must be granted to the Shia sect; nevertheless, Adib rejected to cooperate with Hezbollah and Amal Movement in the process of nominating a finance minister.
