IOF Launch Largest Military Drills in History of Entity
Story Code : 993437
The military correspondent for the entity’s Channel 13, Or Heller, said that "the ‘Israeli’ army recommended, during a discussion session in the security and military establishment, not to launch a military operation in Gaza, but to increase arrests in the Palestinian areas [West Bank], change the ‘rules of engagement’ [opening fire], and consider the border fence between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinian territories as a borderline in every sense of the word."
Heller noted that the IOF "began today the largest maneuver in their history, ‘Chariots of Fire’, which simulates a multifront war," adding that "last year this maneuver was postponed due to ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ [Operation al-Quds Sword], and this year they hope to complete it as planned without being disrupted by a war."
It is worth mentioning that IOF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi postponed the large-scale "Chariots of Fire" exercise last June. The drill was supposed to take place in May and was decided to last for a full month. However, it was postponed due to Operation al-Quds Sword.
Sources in the resistance revealed to al-Mayadeen correspondent that the resistance in the Gaza Strip raised its level of readiness, coinciding with the largest IOF exercises in the occupation's history that started today.