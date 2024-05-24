Two Israeli , One Greek Ships Targeted by Yemeni Armed Forces

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three specific operations against three ships, as follows: The first operation targeted the Israeli ship (MSC Alexandria) in the Arabian Sea with several ballistic missiles.

The second operation, as part of the fourth phase of escalation, was carried out by naval, UAV, and missile forces in a joint operation that targeted the ship (YANNIS) which belongs to a Greek company Eastern Mediterranean Maritime as it passed through the Red Sea. and the hit was accurate.The targeting operation occurred after three ships from the same company docked at occupied Palestinian ports on the 4th and 5th of May. In the third operation, the missile force fired several missiles at the Israeli ship (ESSEX) in the Mediterranean Sea while it was violating the decision ban that prevents entry into occupied Palestinian ports. The Yemeni Armed Forces renew their warning to all companies making deals with the Israeli entity that their ships, regardless of their destination, will be targeted within the indicated area of operations.The Yemeni Armed Forces are continuing with full determination and faith to implement the fourth phase of escalation, triumphing over the oppression of the Palestinian people, until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.