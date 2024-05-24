0
Palestinian Resistance Humiliated Israel in Battlefield: Iran’s Acting FM

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks during a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance group of Hamas, the Islamic Jihad’s deputy chief Mohammad al-Hindi, and Jamil Mazhar, deputy secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), in Tehran on Thursday.

“Regarding the effectiveness of the resistance, suffice to say that it has not only brought humiliation upon the Zionists in the field, but also inflicted a defeat -unprecedented in the past 75 years- on them in political, legal and global diplomacy areas,” he said.

“The United States’ illegitimate use of its … power in the international arena has failed to create a way out for the Zionists.”

Israel unleashed a genocidal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Hamas operation against the occupying regime in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, almost eight months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives in the besieged Gaza despite killing at least 35,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 80,011 others.

Bagheri Kani emphasized that the resistance is not a slogan or a tactic, but “an aspiration based on real components.”

The Palestinian nation has hoisted the flag of honor, independence and authority in spite of the crimes that Israel is committing against the people of Gaza using the most advanced and lethal weapons, he added.

Bagheri Kani further referred to efforts made by Iran’s late president Ebrahim Raeisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in support of the Palestinian people’s rights and the resistance. The pair lost their lives on Sunday in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran. 

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will do its best to defend the oppressed people of Palestine and their legitimate resistance against the Zionist occupation and stop the regime's crimes,” he said.

The representatives of the Palestinian groups had traveled to Iran to pay tribute to Iran’s martyred president and top diplomat.

They hailed Amir-Abdollahian’s attempts to defend the Palestinians’ rights in regional and international meetings and strengthen communication between Arab and Muslim countries.
