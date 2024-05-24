Iraqi Leader Ammar Hakim Pays Respects to Late Iranian Foreign Minister

Islam Times - Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement, visited the home of the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian to offer his condolences to the minister's family and honor his contributions to the resistance front in the region.

Hakim described Martyr Amir-Abdolahian as a distinguished and significant figure in diplomacy, highlighting his humility and perseverance. He expressed the loss of an important and esteemed diplomat whose impact extended beyond borders.Amir-Abdollahian's Role in Iraq and PalestineReflecting on Amir-Abdollahian's involvement in Iraq, Hakim noted the late minister's special relations with Iraq, including figures like Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim and Seyyed Abdulaziz Hakim. He mentioned their planned visit to Iraq, underscoring the importance of their engagement with the country.Advocacy for Palestine and Regional RelationsHakim praised Amir-Abdollahian's dedication to the Palestinian cause, highlighting his efforts to champion the issue on regional and international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council. He emphasized the late minister's role in strengthening Iran's ties with Islamic and Arab nations, noting significant progress in relations over the past three years under President Ebrahim's leadership.Legacy of Diplomacy and AdvocacyThe visit by Ammar Hakim serves as a testament to the respect and admiration for the late Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian's diplomatic acumen, commitment to regional causes, and efforts to foster closer ties between nations. His legacy as a diplomat and advocate for Palestine and regional cooperation continues to resonate across borders.