0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 21:59

Iraqi Leader Ammar Hakim Pays Respects to Late Iranian Foreign Minister

Story Code : 1137352
Iraqi Leader Ammar Hakim Pays Respects to Late Iranian Foreign Minister
Hakim described Martyr Amir-Abdolahian as a distinguished and significant figure in diplomacy, highlighting his humility and perseverance. He expressed the loss of an important and esteemed diplomat whose impact extended beyond borders.

Amir-Abdollahian's Role in Iraq and Palestine
Reflecting on Amir-Abdollahian's involvement in Iraq, Hakim noted the late minister's special relations with Iraq, including figures like Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim and Seyyed Abdulaziz Hakim. He mentioned their planned visit to Iraq, underscoring the importance of their engagement with the country.

Advocacy for Palestine and Regional Relations
Hakim praised Amir-Abdollahian's dedication to the Palestinian cause, highlighting his efforts to champion the issue on regional and international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council. He emphasized the late minister's role in strengthening Iran's ties with Islamic and Arab nations, noting significant progress in relations over the past three years under President Ebrahim's leadership.

Legacy of Diplomacy and Advocacy
The visit by Ammar Hakim serves as a testament to the respect and admiration for the late Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian's diplomatic acumen, commitment to regional causes, and efforts to foster closer ties between nations. His legacy as a diplomat and advocate for Palestine and regional cooperation continues to resonate across borders.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024