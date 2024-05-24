0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 22:09

15 Martyrs in Zionist Bombardment of Various Areas in Gaza Strip

Story Code : 1137355
15 Martyrs in Zionist Bombardment of Various Areas in Gaza Strip
Palestinian media reported that the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a residential building in Gaza City and a house in the al-Fakhoura neighborhood, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing at least 15 Palestinians, including children and women, and wounding others.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres in the Gaza Strip, of which more than 300 victims arrived in hospitals, including martyrs and wounded. 
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024