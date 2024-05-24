15 Martyrs in Zionist Bombardment of Various Areas in Gaza Strip

Islam Times - At least 15 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing of various areas in the stricken Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media reported that the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a residential building in Gaza City and a house in the al-Fakhoura neighborhood, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing at least 15 Palestinians, including children and women, and wounding others.During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres in the Gaza Strip, of which more than 300 victims arrived in hospitals, including martyrs and wounded.