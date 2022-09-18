Japan Tells Nearly 3 Million to Evaculate as Typhoon Nanmadol Is about to Hit the South

Islam Times - The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special typhoon warning on Saturday for Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's main islands, as this part of the country braces for a powerful and potentially destructive super typhoon.

On Saturday evening, Typhoon Nanmadol was classed at the agency’s top category of “violent”, and was carrying gusts of up to 270km/h (168mph) as it hovered about 200km (124 miles) north-northeast of Minami Daito island, 400km (250 miles) east of Okinawa island, the weather agency said.The eye of Typhoon Nanmadol is clearly visible in satellite images. The typhoon has developed rapidly since Friday night and it is slowly moving north-north-west. It is expected to move close to Kyushu or could make landfall through Monday.“There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges, and record rainfall,” Ryuta Kurora, the head of the JMA unit, told reporters. “Maximum caution is required,” he said, urging residents to evacuate early.“It’s a very dangerous typhoon. The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse,” Kurora added, also warning of flooding and landslides.NHK, which compiles alerts issued by local authorities, said level four evacuation instructions – the second highest – were in place for people in Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki in the southern Kyushu region.The storm is expected to approach or make landfall on Sunday in the southern Kagoshima prefecture in Kyushu, then move north the next day before heading towards the main Japanese island.Scientists say climate breakdown is increasing the severity of storms and causing extreme weather such as heatwaves, droughts and flash floods to become more frequent and intense.