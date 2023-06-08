0
Thursday 8 June 2023 - 22:24

Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Fattah Arouses concerns in Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1062778
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Fattah Arouses concerns in Tel Aviv
The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Tuesday an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile, a new home-grown achievement scored by the Islamic Republic.

Amnon Livy, an Israeli journalist, said that the Iranian announcement of Fattah missile used the multimedia effects with Hebrew translations in order to intimidate the Zionists, adding that the Iranians managed to scare him.

For his part, the Arab affairs analyst Hizi Sementov warned against underestimating the Iranian military capabilities, adding that the Israeli security establishment is worried about the Iranians move to obtain war jets from Russia.

On the other hand, the Zionist media reflected the worries about an imminent US decision to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran, categorically rejecting such an agreement.

Channel 12 political correspondent Yaron Abraham said that the Israeli security establishment will refuse the US attempt to link helping Tel Aviv normalize ties with Riyadh to a Zionist amelioration of attitude towards the nuclear deal.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
8 June 2023
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
8 June 2023
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
8 June 2023
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
7 June 2023
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
7 June 2023
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
7 June 2023
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
7 June 2023
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
6 June 2023
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023