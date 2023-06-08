Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Fattah Arouses concerns in Tel Aviv

Islam Times - The Zionist circles and media outlets followed up the repercussions of Iran’s unveiling of the Home-grown hypersonic missile ‘Fattah’, highlighting the concerns in Tel Aviv about the military confrontation with Tehran.

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Tuesday an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile, a new home-grown achievement scored by the Islamic Republic.Amnon Livy, an Israeli journalist, said that the Iranian announcement of Fattah missile used the multimedia effects with Hebrew translations in order to intimidate the Zionists, adding that the Iranians managed to scare him.For his part, the Arab affairs analyst Hizi Sementov warned against underestimating the Iranian military capabilities, adding that the Israeli security establishment is worried about the Iranians move to obtain war jets from Russia.On the other hand, the Zionist media reflected the worries about an imminent US decision to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran, categorically rejecting such an agreement.Channel 12 political correspondent Yaron Abraham said that the Israeli security establishment will refuse the US attempt to link helping Tel Aviv normalize ties with Riyadh to a Zionist amelioration of attitude towards the nuclear deal.