Monday 15 January 2024 - 23:27

Qatari Emir: Relocation of Palestinians from Gaza; Red Line

Story Code : 1109330
According to Iran press quoting Al Jazeera, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, said: "Palestine is a matter of principles and honor."

The Emir of Qatar added: "The displacement of Palestinians is a red line that cannot be crossed or accepted."

According to Iran Press, the Palestinian resistance groups launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the Israeli regime on October 7, 2023, which finally ended on November 24, after 45 days of fighting and conflict, four-day temporary truce or a pause for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel.

This pause in the war continued for 7 days and finally on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2023, the temporary ceasefire ended and the Israeli regime resumed attacks on Gaza. In order to retaliate for the surprise attacks of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" and to compensate for its failure and stop the resistance operations, this regime has closed all the crossings of the Gaza Strip and is bombarding this area. 
