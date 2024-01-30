0
Tuesday 30 January 2024 - 09:45

Qatari PM: Current Talks on Gaza Can Lead to Permanent Ceasefire

Al Thani said that progress has been made in laying the groundwork for moving forward, especially on the prisoner swap, adding that the talks have improved compared to previous weeks.

The intensity of the war has made the situation "more complicated," but the talks have moved to a place that could lead us to a ceasefire in the future, and the mediators are committed to continuing their efforts, he underlined.

He touched on Qatar's role as a mediator that does not exert pressure on the talking parties, saying, "We are a mediator trying to bridge the gap, and we cannot impose anything on any party because we have no influence over anyone."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the existing pressure on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), noting that the UNRWA has an important role in the Gaza Strip and is the only agency that helps the Palestinians.

Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 26,422 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65,087 others.

The Israeli military has committed war crimes in Gaza by targeting medical facilities, personnel, and transport and destroying the healthcare system in the Palestinian territory.
