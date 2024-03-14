0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:01

Snowfall, Freezing Weather Kill 60 in Afghanistan

"Over 1,600 houses have been partially or completely destroyed and more than 177,000 cattle have died due to the chilly weather during this period," Saeq said Wednesday in a videotape released on social media X, Xinhua reported.

National disaster authority with the collaboration of national and international organizations has provided foodstuffs, non-foodstuffs, and cash to over 22,400 affected families in different parts of the country, the spokesman stated.

Extreme cold weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan recently where the temperature fell to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.
