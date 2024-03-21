0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 20:53

Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul

Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul
No further details have been released regarding the incident so far.

Earlier on Thursday, news sources reported that at least 15 people were killed and injured in a suicide attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar.

According to local sources in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber carried out the terrorist attack at a bank on Thursday morning.

Reports suggest that at least 3 people were killed and 12 others were wounded following the terrorist incident.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
