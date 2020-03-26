0
Thursday 26 March 2020 - 12:26

Hezbollah Deploys Medics, Hospitals to Help in Fight against COVID-19 in Lebanon

Story Code : 852765
Hezbollah Deploys Medics, Hospitals to Help in Fight against COVID-19 in Lebanon
“It is a real war that we must confront with the mindset of a warrior,” Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the movement’s executive council, said. “Our role is to complement the government apparatus and not to stand in its place,” he said, presenting Hezbollah’s plan on al-Manar TV.

Lebanon has recorded 333 coronavirus cases so far. Six people have died from the respiratory disease. The government has declared a medical emergency.

Hezbollah is deploying 1,500 doctors, 3,000 nurses and paramedics and 20,000 more activists in its plan, Safieddine said, according to Reuters. “Frontline Islamic Resistance medics are taking part in this plan,” he said.

Hezbollah had dedicated a Beirut hospital it owns to treating coronavirus patients, rented four disused hospitals, prepared 32 medical centres across Lebanon and laid plans for three field hospitals if needed. It has also rented hotels to be used for quarantine, Safieddine said.

The weak state faces its coronavirus outbreak at a time of unprecedented financial crisis. The government declared this month it could not pay foreign currency debts and the local currency has sunk by some 40% since October.

Safieddine said government hospitals would be supported through supplying volunteer medical and nursing teams.

Work would be in line with World Health Organization and Health Ministry protocols, he said.

“Managing crises and managing wars ... are not that different.”

The plan includes monitoring those confirmed to be infected with the virus to ensure compliance with guidelines and following up on those in quarantine or isolated at home.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
26 March 2020
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
26 March 2020
Rockets Fall in Baghdad
Rockets Fall in Baghdad's 'Green Zone' Near US Embassy
26 March 2020
Malaysia
Malaysia's King and Queen Under Quarantine after Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus
26 March 2020
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
26 March 2020
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
25 March 2020
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
25 March 2020
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
25 March 2020
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
25 March 2020
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
25 March 2020
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
24 March 2020
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children's Mental Wellbeing
24 March 2020