Saturday 18 July 2020 - 01:01

Tehran Warns Seoul over Blocking Oil Revenues

Story Code : 875094
Tehran Warns Seoul over Blocking Oil Revenues
In comments on Friday, Amir-Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi described Seoul’s continuation of freezing Iran’s funds in the country’s banks as “unethical and illegal”.

He said it is a source of regret and surprise that the South Korean government is blocking the Iranian nation’s money under the US pressure.

Qazizadeh Hashemi lashed out at Seoul's “rude" behavior and said it indicates South Korea is not committed to any ethical or legal principle.

South Korea is violating another nation’s rights under the pressure of the US bullies, he said, calling for the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s active pursuit of the release of the Iranian money.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran has already given an official warning to Seoul over the frozen assets.

South Korea is citing the US sanctions as an excuse for not releasing Iran's money, Mousavi added.

However, he noted, relations between South Korea and the US have nothing to do with Iran.

Business sources said last week that Seoul had agreed to allow Iran use part of the funds for purchases of drugs and medical equipment.

Iran is struggling to return the funds frozen by foreign banks amid a shortage of hard currency in the country which has been contending with the coronavirus pandemic over the past months.
Source : MNA
