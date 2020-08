Islam Times - Two were killed and three others were injured in a scuffle that had erupted earlier today in Khaldeh, NNA reported on Thursday.

NNA mentioned that the dead as well as two of the injured belong to Ghoson family, adding that the third person wounded in the scuffles is Syrian.The Lebanese army cordoned off the area of the scuffle and pursued the culprits, arresting four of them, including two Syrians.