0
Friday 4 September 2020 - 12:15

Iran Condemns Charlie Hebdo for Insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Story Code : 884220
Iran Condemns Charlie Hebdo for Insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh  said any insult to and disrespect for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other divine prophets is not acceptable at all.

"The French magazine's offensive move, which has been repeated on the pretext of freedom of speech, has hurt the feelings of the world's monotheists, is a provocative move and an insult to the Islamic values and beliefs of over one billion Muslims in the world," he noted.

"Unlike the offensive move made by the magazine, freedom of speech is a great value which must be used in a constructive way in line with the peaceful coexistence of human beings and further understanding among religions," the spokesman added.

Charlie Hebdo has republished the same cartoons about the Great Prophet and Islam that prompted a deadly attack on the magazine in 2015.
Related Stories
Turkish Minister likens PM Erdogan to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)
Islam Times - A comment made by Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala during a campaign rally has drawn a sharp backlash on social media.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020