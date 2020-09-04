Iran Condemns Charlie Hebdo for Insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the move by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to recirculate cartoons about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said any insult to and disrespect for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other divine prophets is not acceptable at all."The French magazine's offensive move, which has been repeated on the pretext of freedom of speech, has hurt the feelings of the world's monotheists, is a provocative move and an insult to the Islamic values and beliefs of over one billion Muslims in the world," he noted."Unlike the offensive move made by the magazine, freedom of speech is a great value which must be used in a constructive way in line with the peaceful coexistence of human beings and further understanding among religions," the spokesman added.Charlie Hebdo has republished the same cartoons about the Great Prophet and Islam that prompted a deadly attack on the magazine in 2015.