Trump Campaign Manager Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump’s campaign manager has become the latest person from his inner circle to test positive for COVID-19.

Trump himself was flown to the hospital after contracting the virus.Bill Stepien, 42, has gone into quarantine and plans on working remotely, the media reported, citing the Trump campaign. His condition was described as “mild flu-like symptoms,” which are typical for COVID-19, RT reported.The news comes after Trump announced late Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive. Trump later posted a short video address on social media, saying that he was “doing very well” and was going to the Walter Reed military hospital to “make sure that things work out.”The diagnosis was revealed after the president’s top aide, Hope Hicks, also tested positive. Since then, several high-profile people in Trump’s inner circle, including longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, said that they have COVID-19.Vice President Mike Pence tested negative, as did Trump’s rival in the presidential race, Joe Biden, who shared the debate stage with Trump on Tuesday.