0
Saturday 3 October 2020 - 09:24

Trump Campaign Manager Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Story Code : 889924
Trump Campaign Manager Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump himself was flown to the hospital after contracting the virus.

Bill Stepien, 42, has gone into quarantine and plans on working remotely, the media reported, citing the Trump campaign. His condition was described as “mild flu-like symptoms,” which are typical for COVID-19, RT reported.

The news comes after Trump announced late Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive. Trump later posted a short video address on social media, saying that he was “doing very well” and was going to the Walter Reed military hospital to “make sure that things work out.”

The diagnosis was revealed after the president’s top aide, Hope Hicks, also tested positive. Since then, several high-profile people in Trump’s inner circle, including longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, said that they have COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative, as did Trump’s rival in the presidential race, Joe Biden, who shared the debate stage with Trump on Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
3 October 2020
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
3 October 2020
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
3 October 2020
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
2 October 2020
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
2 October 2020
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
2 October 2020
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
2 October 2020
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
1 October 2020
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
1 October 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
1 October 2020
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
1 October 2020
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
30 September 2020