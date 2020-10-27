0
Tuesday 27 October 2020 - 23:50

Ansarullah Urges Popular Response to Minister’s Assassination through Presence in Prophet’s Anniversary

In a statement, the movement said that what the forces of aggression are seeking in destabilizing the capital, Sanaa, won’t bear fruits. It also urged the great Yemeni people to remain fully awake to face the aggression’s conspiracy.

“Let the popular response for this painful crime be through the massive and honorable participation in Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] birth anniversary.”

The statement further addressed the forces of aggression, stressing that “your aggression, blockade and crimes won’t shake our people’s ultimate trust and belief in the project for liberation until the great victory by God’s willing.”

The political bureau further noted that the forces of aggression have previously announced minister Hassan Zayd on the list of wanted members as it claims, announcing a prize for those who inform about him or help in executing their deceitful crime. The Ansarullah also held the forces of aggression responsible for the assassination of minister of youth and sports Hassan Zayd.
