Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his administration’s Department of Justice and the FBI could be “involved” in an alleged widespread voter fraud conspiracy plot in the 2020 presidential election.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, but Trump on Sunday — in his first TV interview since the US election — continued to say that the election was “rigged.”“This is total fraud,” the president said on Fox News. “And how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know, maybe they’re involved. But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable.”“With all of the fraud that has taken place, nobody’s come to me and said, ‘Oh, the FBI has nabbed the people that are doing this scheme,’ ” Trump said, also adding that the DOJ has been “missing in action” , The Boston Herald reported.Trump’s lawyers have been alleging widespread voter fraud in several states, claiming that the Democrats stole the election from Trump. Judges have repeatedly dismissed the campaign’s lawsuits, saying they are baseless. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed a case Saturday night.Joe Biden became the projected winner of the race four days after the election when Pennsylvania turned blue, at which point he had more than 270 electoral votes. The Dec. 14 Electoral College vote will make it all official.Trump on Sunday said he was getting congratulated at 10 p.m. on election night.“This election was over, and then they did dumps — they call them dumps,” the president said. “Big massive dumps in Michigan, in Pennsylvania, all over.”The mail-in ballots, which were expected to lean Democrat, were counted later than the day-of votes. That caused some key swing states to shift from red to blue in the days after Election Day.Trump said he will keep fighting the election results.“I’m going to use 125% of my energy to do it,” the president said. “You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision …. It’s not like you’re going to change my mind. In other words, my mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here.”