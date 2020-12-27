Iraqi People Hold Rally to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-terror Commanders on 1st Anniversary

Islam Times - A group of Iraqi people have held a rally in Baghdad to condemn the US assassination of anti-terror Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his top Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis ahead of the first anniversary of the drone strike.

The Saturday rally, which was held in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, was attended by dozens of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their supporters.Iraq’s Shafaq News reported that military vehicles and ambulances were accompanying the demonstrators in support for their protest.The Iraqi police also closed all the streets leading to the place where protesters from various parts of the capital had gathered together.US terrorists assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Soleimani and PMU Deputy Commander al-Muhandis along with their companions, by targeting their vehicles outside the Baghdad airport on January 3.The act of terror was carried out under the direction of the outgoing White House occupant, with the US War Department, the Pentagon, taking responsibility for the strike.Both distinguished commanders were viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figures in defeating Daesh, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in West Asia battles.Several million people attended the funeral processions held for the commanders in the Iraqi cities of Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf as well as the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman.The US assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and al-Muhandis drew a wave of condemnation from officials and movements across the world, and triggered furious public protests in denunciation of the heinous act.The IRGC fired volleys of ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq on January 8. According to the US War Department, more than 100 American terrorist forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrikes. The Corps, however, says Washington uses the term to mask the number of the Americans, who perished during the retaliation.