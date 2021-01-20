0
Wednesday 20 January 2021 - 13:19

Biden Will Recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s Leader

Blinken told members of the US Senate that Biden would seek to “more effectively target” sanctions on the country, which aim to oust President Nicolas Maduro – who retains control of the country. Blinken said the new administration would look at more humanitarian assistance to the country.

The United States, along with dozens of other countries, recognized Guaido – the leader of Venezuela’s opposition-held National Assembly – as the country’s president in January 2019, arguing Maduro’s 2018 re-election was rigged.

“We need an effective policy that can restore Venezuela to democracy, starting with free and fair elections,” Blinken said.

Guaido’s push to oust Maduro has stalled.

Maduro calls Guaido a US-puppet seeking to oust him in a coup. His allies have expressed a desire to engage in negotiations with the Biden administration after years of tensions and escalating US sanctions.
