Islam Times - The new US President, Joe Biden, has fired White House chief usher Timothy Harleth, CNN cited two sources as saying.

Harleth was hired by former first lady of the United States Melania Trump in 2017 to fill the role of chief usher. Harleth came to the White House from Trump International Hotel DC, where he was rooms manager.Harleth took the place of Angella Reid, who was hired during the Obama administration.Chief ushers can stay through multiple administrations, however Harleth’s firing did not come as a surprise to several sources inside the White House.