Probe Underway on Attack on Iranian Cargo Ship: Spokesman

Islam Times - Tehran has launched efforts to identify the perpetrators of a recent attack on an Iranian container ship in the Mediterranean Sea, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Asked by reporters about the attack on Iran’s ‘Shahr-e Kord’ container ship in the Mediterranean Sea, Khatibzadeh said on Saturday the country has received reports confirming that the vessel has been hit in a “sabotage attack” that was in clear violation of international and admiralty laws.He condemned the attack, saying, “The necessary measures in order to identify the perpetrators of such an act of sabotage have been put on the agenda of various (Iranian) sectors.”The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said an explosive object had hit the container ship as it was traveling to Europe in the high seas on March 10.The vessel’s hull has reportedly sustained slight damage, but the crew are unharmed.