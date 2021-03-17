0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 22:17

Hashd al-Shaabi Puts Number of Its Martyrs at 396 since 2019


An official in the Popular Mobilization Forces revealed the number of Hashd martyrs from 2019 until today.

The Director of the General of Administrative Affairs of Hashd al-Shaabi, Sultan Al-Mousawi, said in a speech delivered during the opening ceremony of the Cultural Hashd Martyrs Center in Basra Governorate that "Since the beginning of this 2021 Hashd al-Shaabi has had 42 martyrs."

In 2020, the number stood at 146 and in 2019 it was 208, he added.

Moussawi added, "Basra province may reach first place among the Iraqi governorates in the number of martyrs and wounded," he said.
