Anti-Lockdown Protesters Rally in German Cities

Islam Times -

In Kassel, Germany, protesters are rallying against measures introduced to contain the coronavirus pandemic.While in Berlin, a group called 'Patriotic Opposition Europe' are rallying throughout the city to protest against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and the steps introduced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.The rallies are expected to be met by counter-protests.The country has confirmed 2,654,734 COVID-19 cases, with 74,608 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, Germany has registered 16,033 new infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute.