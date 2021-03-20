0
Saturday 20 March 2021 - 21:13

Anti-Lockdown Protesters Rally in German Cities

In Kassel, Germany, protesters are rallying against measures introduced to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

While in Berlin, a group called 'Patriotic Opposition Europe' are rallying throughout the city to protest against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and the steps introduced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rallies are expected to be met by counter-protests.

The country has confirmed 2,654,734 COVID-19 cases, with 74,608 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, Germany has registered 16,033 new infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute.
