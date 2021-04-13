US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field

Islam Times - US occupation forces transported dozens of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for takfiri ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] terrorists from prisons which are under the control of the so-called ‘Syria Democratic Forces’ [SDF] militia in Hasaka province to al-Omar oil field on Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

State-run SANA news agency cited local sources as saying that 60 Daesh terrorists were transported on board two helicopters for US occupation, accompanied by Apache helicopter, from prisons in Hasaka city to to al-Omar oil field, in coordination with the SDF militia.The sources noted that the transfer of these terrorists came after they underwent training courses by the American occupation forces to integrate them into the so-called” Tribal Army” supervised by the occupation forces, and led by the terrorist “Ahmad al-Khabil” , nicknamed “Abu Khawla.”