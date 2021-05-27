0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 13:38

Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election

Story Code : 934834
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
On the first anniversary of the inauguration of the 11th Majlis, the Leader held an online video conference with the members of the Iranian Parliament.

“The election is held in one day, but the effect lasts for several years,” Imam Khamenei was quoted by Mehr news agency as saying.

His eminence addressed the Iranian nation, calling them to participate in the elections, consider the elections as their own, and ask God to help them choose a deserved and right one.

He also called on Iranians to ignore the words aimed at undermining the elections, saying, “Someone who is sympathetic to the people does not prevent them from casting their votes.”

While strongly supporting the legal measures of the Guardian Council, Imam Khamenei said that the presence of powerful and efficient managers, who solve the main problems of the country, is a key factor in increasing the participation of the people in the elections.

He also thanked the candidates who were not qualified, but they respected the decision of the Guardian Council.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021