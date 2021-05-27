Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday emphasized the importance of the upcoming presidential election, calling on the Iranian nation to participate in the vote.

On the first anniversary of the inauguration of the 11th Majlis, the Leader held an online video conference with the members of the Iranian Parliament.“The election is held in one day, but the effect lasts for several years,” Imam Khamenei was quoted by Mehr news agency as saying.His eminence addressed the Iranian nation, calling them to participate in the elections, consider the elections as their own, and ask God to help them choose a deserved and right one.He also called on Iranians to ignore the words aimed at undermining the elections, saying, “Someone who is sympathetic to the people does not prevent them from casting their votes.”While strongly supporting the legal measures of the Guardian Council, Imam Khamenei said that the presence of powerful and efficient managers, who solve the main problems of the country, is a key factor in increasing the participation of the people in the elections.He also thanked the candidates who were not qualified, but they respected the decision of the Guardian Council.