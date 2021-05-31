0
Monday 31 May 2021 - 10:24

Chad Accuses Central African Republic Troops of War Crime

Story Code : 935511
"The heavily armed assailants struck in the early hours of Sunday, attacking a post manned by 12 Chadian soldiers near Chad's 1,000-km border with CAR," the ministry said in a statement.

"Chad's embassy in the CAR capital of Bangui was told by the head of CAR's military police to collect the bodies of the five soldiers executed by CAR forces," it said.

"This extremely serious war crime and this premeditated murderous attack, planned and carried out within Chad ... cannot go unpunished," it said.

There was no immediate response to the allegations from the Central African Republic, which has been wracked by instability since a 2013 rebellion ousted former President Francois Bozize.
