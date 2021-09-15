0
Wednesday 15 September 2021 - 21:11

Russia Hits back at Western Allegations: Iran Has Shown No Sign of Working on Nuclear Weapons

Story Code : 954072
Russia Hits back at Western Allegations: Iran Has Shown No Sign of Working on Nuclear Weapons
Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna emphasized that all allegations in this regard are aimed at influencing the Vienna talks, TASS reported.

The statement came in response to a “New York Times” article, which quoted experts who analyzed the latest reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as claiming that in approximately one month, Iran could obtain a sufficient amount of nuclear materials to build one nuclear warhead.

“Such speculations are not welcome. It is extremely hard for a non-nuclear state to create a nuclear bomb. There are no signs indicating that Iran is working in this direction. It is nothing but speculation, intended to make waves around the issue when all parties involved need to sit at the negotiating table again together with the United States and solve the problem of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Ulyanov said.

He said Russia welcomed Iran’s declaration of its readiness to resume negotiations on reviving the nuclear deal.

The exact date for the resumption of talks is unknown so far. However, an official spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said yesterday that the negotiation process was to resume soon.

“Hopefully, this indicates that the Iranians are almost ready to return to the negotiating table in Vienna. If this is the case, we welcome it. We believe that it is high time to do so,” said Ulyanov.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on September 13 that Islamic Republic of Iran would resume nuclear deal talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna soon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
14 September 2021
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021