0
Friday 22 October 2021 - 01:55

NATO’s Spying Charges against Russian Diplomats Groundless: Moscow

Story Code : 959897
NATO’s Spying Charges against Russian Diplomats Groundless: Moscow
"We should be aware that NATO has systematically ruined relations with Russia to opt for the Cold War logic. Also, we should remember that the role of NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in this destructive process is significant. And lastly, we should keep in mind that there is no evidence against the activity of the Russians NATO has expelled," Zakharova wrote in her Telegram-channel in reply to Stoltenberg’s statements about the reason for the expulsion of Russian diplomats, TASS reported.
 
NATO’s secretary general, she remarked, should ask himself how many representatives of the organization’s member-countries disguised as diplomats and journalists are involved in spying activities around the world.
 
"If you find this impermissible, then please recall NATO countries’ intelligence operatives from Russia," she concluded.
 
Earlier, Stoltenberg said that the decision to expel Russian diplomats from Brussels had been made on the basis of intelligence information. At the same time, he mentioned no evidence that might prove the charges against Russia.
 
On October 6, NATO said it was reducing Russia’s mission at the organization from 20 staffers to 10. The accreditation of eight diplomats was revoked and two vacancies abolished.
 
The alliance asked the Russian diplomats to leave Brussels by the end of October. On March 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was suspending the operation of its mission to NATO altogether. Also, the activity of NATO’s Military Liaison Mission and Information Office in Moscow will be paused.
Related Stories
Russia Urges UK to Drop ’Confrontational Stance’ Towards Moscow
Islam Times - Russia urged the UK to abandon the line of confrontation towards Russia; otherwise, the monarchy will face retaliatory measures over ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
21 October 2021
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
21 October 2021
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
21 October 2021
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
20 October 2021
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021