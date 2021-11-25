0
Thursday 25 November 2021 - 11:46

Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says

Story Code : 965417
Taliban Counting on Russia
"We had and currently have good relations with Russian Federation, and we are expecting them to support the new government that has been formed in the result of our struggle for liberation of Afghanistan," Shaheen told TASS on Thursday.

"We also have support of the Afghan people, and hope to have friendly relations with Russia and other regional countries. Based on this, we expect Russia and other countries will support us at the Credentials Committee of the UN, because this is good for the peace in Afghanistan and in the region."

On November 16, Shaheen posted on his Twitter account that the Taliban had all the conditions needed for occupying Afghanistan’s UN seat and hoped that "the legal requirements will supersede political preferences."

At the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, no representative from Afghanistan has taken the floor, neither Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, who had been appointed Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN by the former government, nor a Taliban representative.

In late October, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that no decision had been made yet on the possibility of handing over Afghanistan’s seat at the UN Security Council to representatives of the Taliban.
Related Stories
Whole of Saudi Arabia is cuckoo, UAE envoy says in leaked emails
Islam Times - A series of leaked emails have revealed the UAE's frustration with Saudi Arabia's leadership and the role which the emirate played ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
24 November 2021
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
24 November 2021
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
23 November 2021
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
23 November 2021
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
23 November 2021
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
22 November 2021