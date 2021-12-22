0
Wednesday 22 December 2021 - 13:32

Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets

Story Code : 969757
Suhail Shaheen in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, "Continuing to keep sanctions on Afghanistan is not the protection of human rights but the punishment of the common people." 

"I draw, to this, attention of all including advocates of human rights," he added. 

His tweet came as a large number of Kabulis protested in the capital on Tuesday to condemn the continued blockage of Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves and the country's economic assets.

The protestors called for the release of Afghan money by the US to save their country's economy.

They said that the continued seizure of Afghan assets is the prime suspect behind the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The protest came as the United States and other Western countries continue to freeze more than $ 9.5 billion of Afghan assets and cut off the Taliban's access to them after overtaking Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021