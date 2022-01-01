“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!

Islam Times - “Israeli” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that an attack against Tehran could occur without prior correspondence with the US.

“‘Israel’ will do whatever it needs to do to protect its security. And we don’t need anybody’s permission for that,” Lapid told Channel 12. “That’s been the case since the first day we established this ‘state’.”He further bragged that Tel Aviv is to bring to bear an array of “capabilities” to protect itself against what it claimed was an Iranian threat.“‘Israel’ has capabilities, some of which the world, and even some experts in the field, cannot even imagine, and ‘Israel’ will protect itself against the Iranian threat."When asked about Tel Aviv's ability to strike Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and what were described as weapon sites, Lapid declared that Tel Aviv was both capable and prepared to carry out such a strike.He also reiterated that allies have been shown information he claimed "proves the Iranians are lying" in regard to recent nuclear activities.