0
Sunday 17 April 2022 - 02:07

Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees

Story Code : 989486
Pope Francis:
Speaking on Italian television station RAI, the head of the Catholic Church said that kind of treatment evidently proved that "we are racists".

The pontiff stressed that the West also segregates the refugees based on their source of origin.

"The refugees are divided. First-class, second class, by skin color, whether you come from a developed country or a non-developed one," the head of the Catholic Church told RAI.

"We are racists...and that's bad," he said, adding, “There has also been anger over alleged discrimination against African residents of Ukraine at the borders.” 

The head of the sovereign state of Vatican City also emphasized that although every independent country has the right to defend its security status, it is imperative that they avoid the "general abandonment" of peace.

"We live according to an idea where we kill each other because of the need for power, for security, for many things," the Pope said. He added that he understands the concern of the governments "that buy weapons" but he "doesn't approve of it".

While reporting on the Ukraine crisis, Western media have used "shocking terms" to describe Ukrainian refugees who flee their home during the conflict.

On BBC News, Ukraine’s deputy chief prosecutor David Sakvarelidze said he was very emotional seeing “European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed every day”.

On CBS News, foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata while reporting from Kiev said, “This is a relatively civilized and European city where you wouldn’t expect or hope that it is going to happen.”

He also said this wasn't "Iraq or Afghanistan" – countries that have been suffering endless conflict. D'Agata later apologized in a broadcast.

Putting it "bluntly" was an NBC News correspondent, who said, "These are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from neighboring Ukraine...these are Christians, they are white, they are ...um...very similar to people that live in Poland."
Tagged
Pope Francis Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
15 April 2022
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
15 April 2022
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
14 April 2022
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
14 April 2022