Israeli forces open fire at farmers and shepherds in the Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Israeli occupation army opened its heavy machine gunfire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds to the east of Khan Yunis governorate in the southern Gaza Strip, forcing them to leave the area, according to sources.

Israeli soldiers stationed at the borders to the east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip opened heavy fire and tear gas canisters at agricultural land east of the town of Abasan, forcing farmers working in their lands to leave the area.Soldiers also opened fire at herders east of the town of Khaza’a, also forcing them to leave the area for fear of being injured or killed.There were no reports of injuries in both incidents.Israeli forces regularly open fire at Palestinians who come within several hundred meters from the border fence between Gaza and Israel, whether to work on their lands or to herd their cattle.