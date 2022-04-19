0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 04:46

Israeli forces open fire at farmers and shepherds in the Gaza Strip

Story Code : 989860
Israeli forces open fire at farmers and shepherds in the Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers stationed at the borders to the east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip opened heavy fire and tear gas canisters at agricultural land east of the town of Abasan, forcing farmers working in their lands to leave the area.

Soldiers also opened fire at herders east of the town of Khaza’a, also forcing them to leave the area for fear of being injured or killed.

There were no reports of injuries in both incidents.

Israeli forces regularly open fire at Palestinians who come within several hundred meters from the border fence between Gaza and Israel, whether to work on their lands or to herd their cattle.
Tagged
Palestine Israel Gaza Strip
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel
18 April 2022
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam's Nazi Warriors
By: Mike Whitney
18 April 2022
Who Wants War with Russia?
Who Wants War with Russia?
By: Philip Giraldi
18 April 2022
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Intense Response to Threats
17 April 2022
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
17 April 2022
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022