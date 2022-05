Islam Times - Russia welcomes China’s proposition to enlarge the alliance of Brazil, Russia, India and China, known as BRICS, but believes it too early to name new possible members, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

China, which is presiding over BRICS this year, “has suggested we step up this effort, and we support this initiative,” Zakharova told a news briefing.“The problem is not that simple” though, the diplomat added. “A consensus on standards and criteria, and the entry procedure” needs to be achieved within BRICS, Zakharova noted, adding that it was too earlier to divulge any details.