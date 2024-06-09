0
Ardabil IRGC Security Forces Detain Anti-Security Element

"One of the citizens from Ardabil province residing in foreign countries, who has taken several measures to interrupt the people minds, spread lies, desecrate the flag of the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, gather information and collude against the establihsment of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad with monarchist elements was arrested with the efforts of forces in the intelligence organization of Hazrat Abbas IRGC Base in Ardabil province," the IRGC base said in a statement on Saturday.

"He was arrested after being lured into the country and handed over to the judicial authority for legal proceedings," the satetement said.
