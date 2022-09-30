0
Friday 30 September 2022 - 20:42

Iran Urges UNSC Support for Constructive Interaction Between Syria, OPCW

Story Code : 1017018
Iran Urges UNSC Support for Constructive Interaction Between Syria, OPCW
Referring to Syria’s efforts to fulfill its commitments before the OPCW, the Iranian ambassador said that a double standard approach to the issue can undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council. 

He said that Iran, which has been the main victim of the systematic use of chemical weapons in the course of modern history, has always condemned in the strongest way the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any condition.

Iravani noted that the only way to ensure that chemical weapons will not be used anymore is by removing such weapons from the scene of the world and doing all the possible measures to prevent the production of such mass destruction weapons.

He once again reiterated Iran’s call for a full, effective, and unbiased implementation of the conventions banning the use of chemical weapons.

The envoy said that Iran encourages further interaction between Syria and the OPCW, thanking the Damascus government for offering its 106th report to the Organization in which Syria elaborates on its efforts to remove the chemical weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022