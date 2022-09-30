Iran Urges UNSC Support for Constructive Interaction Between Syria, OPCW

Islam Times - Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani called on the UN Security Council to provide support for constructive interaction between Syria and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW].

Referring to Syria’s efforts to fulfill its commitments before the OPCW, the Iranian ambassador said that a double standard approach to the issue can undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council.He said that Iran, which has been the main victim of the systematic use of chemical weapons in the course of modern history, has always condemned in the strongest way the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any condition.Iravani noted that the only way to ensure that chemical weapons will not be used anymore is by removing such weapons from the scene of the world and doing all the possible measures to prevent the production of such mass destruction weapons.He once again reiterated Iran’s call for a full, effective, and unbiased implementation of the conventions banning the use of chemical weapons.The envoy said that Iran encourages further interaction between Syria and the OPCW, thanking the Damascus government for offering its 106th report to the Organization in which Syria elaborates on its efforts to remove the chemical weapons.