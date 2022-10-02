Truce with Saudi-led Coalition at 'Dead End', Yemen's Ansarullah Warns

Islam Times - Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement has warned that a truce between the country's army and an invading Saudi-led coalition is at "a dead end," amid the latter's failure to address the dire humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged country.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died since 2015, when the coalition invaded the country to restore power to Riyadh-friendly officials. The temporary United Nations-mediated ceasefire took effect in April and has been renewed twice ever since. It is set to expire on Sunday, despite recent attempt by the UN Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to extend it.Speaking through a statement on Saturday, Ansarullah movement said, "Over the past six months, we haven't seen any serious willingness to address humanitarian issues as a top priority."The movement also accused the Saudi-led coalition of stalling in negotiations on measures that would "alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people."Simultaneously with taking the country under indiscriminate attacks, the Saudi-led forces have been enforcing an all-out siege on the Arab world's most impoverished nation.As a result of the combination of the warfare and the blockade, about 23.4 million of Yemen's 30-million-strong population currently rely on humanitarian aid.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on both sides to the conflict to take necessary measures and extend the ceasefire."I strongly urge the Yemeni parties not only to renew but also to expand the truce's terms and duration," his spokesman said in a statement on Friday.