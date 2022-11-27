0
Sunday 27 November 2022 - 21:22

Japan PM Kishida's Approval Hits New Low after Ministers Resign

Story Code : 1027238
Japan PM Kishida
Support for Kishida’s cabinet fell to 33.1 percent from 37.6 percent a month ago in the Kyodo news poll, his lowest in the agency’s surveys since he took office in October 2021. Kyodo found disapproval at 51.6 percent, exceeding 50 percent for the first time, Reuters reported.

Kishida’s support has been sliding since the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed deep and long-standing ties between ruling Liberal Democratic Party politicians and the Unification Church, a group that critics say is a cult.

Exacerbating the government’s problems, scandals have forced three Cabinet members from office since last month.

The Kyodo poll found 62.4 percent of respondents disapproving of how Kishida had handled the resignations of Economic Revitalisation Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi and Internal Affairs Minister Minoru Terada.

Kishida’s approval failed to get a boost from a US$200 billion (S$275 billion) economic support package to ease inflationary pains fuelled by the yen’s plunge to 32-year-lows.

On the government’s push to boost Japan’s defense capabilities, 60.8 percent in the Kyodo survey said they would support the country acquiring counterattack capabilities - controversial under the pacifist constitution - to boosting deterrence, while 35 percent opposed it.
