0
Tuesday 29 November 2022 - 20:42

Iran Biggest Victim of Chemical Weapons: Envoy

Story Code : 1027592
Iran Biggest Victim of Chemical Weapons: Envoy
Addressing the 27th Conference of States Parties (CSP-27) Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague on Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi said those German and American companies that have provided former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein with the chemical weapons during its 1980s imposed war are complicit in these crimes and must be brought to justice.
 
"As the biggest victim of chemical weapons in the contemporary history, Iran neither forgives nor forgets the perpetrators and supporters of Iraq's chemical attacks and these crimes," he said.
 
Najafi urged the OPCW member states to fulfill their commitments and remove the inhumane unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran in violation of the human rights principles, which blocked the access of Iranian chemical veterans to their required equipment and medicines, saying all these bans must be removed immediately, Press TV reported.
 
"The Zionist regime of Israel is in possession of various types of weapons of mass destruction and is the most serious threat to peace and security in the region and the world. It is the cause of the failure of (establishment of a) Middle East region free of weapons of mass destruction," the Iranian diplomat added.
 
He also called on the member states of the conference to take action to realize the universality of the convention and establish a world free of chemical weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022